Vanessa Bryant Recounts Devastating Moment She Learned About Kobe and Gianna Bryant Crash Site Photos

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant's day in court has officially arrived.

On Aug. 19, the 40-year-old appeared in a federal courtroom where she took the stand in her ongoing trial against Los Angeles County.

While testifying in front of a jury, Vanessa recounted the devastating moment she learned that several Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and firefighters had allegedly shared unauthorized photos from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

According to Vanessa, she was nursing her youngest daughter Capri, now 3, when she was informed that Los Angeles Times had published an article reporting how photos of the crash site had been circulating amongst Los Angeles County staffers. Sobbing, Vanessa told the court that she was with her kids, as well as family friend Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell, at the time.

"I just remember not wanting to react with my girls in the room," she recalled, adding that she "broke down and cried" after running out of the house. "I just felt like I wanted to run down the block and scream."