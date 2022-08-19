Jessie J Shares Message on Grief 9 Months After Miscarriage

Watch : Jessie J Details Medical Condition That's Holding Back Her Singing

Jessie J is reflecting on her emotional pain after experiencing a miscarriage last year.

In a Aug. 19 Instagram post, the British pop star recalled how at age 16, she wrote a list of things she wanted by the time she was 30. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum," she wrote. "Now I'm nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."

She continued, "I know it's healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honour all the feelings that come up, good and bad. The bad isn't often at all and yes I could go through this moment right now today alone in private and usually do, but today I am here. Because I know thousands of people around the [world] feel just like I do. Maybe you read this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is key. Hugging you all."