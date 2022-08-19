Adrienne Bailon Honors Newborn Baby Ever With Tattoo Tribute

Watch : Adrienne Bailon Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband

Adrienne Bailon is putting the Ever in forever.

Just days after welcoming baby boy Ever James with husband Israel Houghton, the Real alum showed off a new tattoo dedicated to their newborn.

Alongside a photo featuring an up-close-and-personal shot of her hand shared to Instagram Stories Aug. 18, Adrienne wrote, "I am so in love with my @everjames tattoo." The new mom also shared new photos of her baby boy to her Instagram, including one sweet snap of his hand and another of herself posing alongside Ever.

Adrienne, who has been open about her struggles with fertility, announced on Aug. 16 that she and her husband welcomed their baby via surrogate.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love!" Adrienne gushed in her Instagram post. "If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises."