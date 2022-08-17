Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $6 Cracked Heel Balm With 7,000 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From affordable items you'll never want to travel without to cleaners that work wonders at removing sweat stains, we've been bringing you all the problem-solving products you need to make this summer one of the best ones yet. If you're someone who pretty much lives in flip flops or sandals during this time of year (and beyond) and struggle with dry, cracked heels, we've got a best-selling problem solving product you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.

The Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm is an easy-to-use stick balm that glides right on and works to soften, soothe and fill in cracked heels, while giving it an extra layer of moisture and protection. The balm has over 7,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over how well it works. Many describe this as a "game changer," while others call it an actual "miracle" balm. According to numerous reviewers, the balm works so well, they were able to see results within a week. Some even saw results after the very first use.

Best part is, the cracked heel repair calm is affordable at just $6! With such high reviews and a price that good, we say it's definitely worth a try.

