Amazon Shoppers Swear By This $6 Cracked Heel Balm With 7,000 5-Star Reviews

From affordable items you'll never want to travel without to cleaners that work wonders at removing sweat stains, we've been bringing you all the problem-solving products you need to make this summer one of the best ones yet. If you're someone who pretty much lives in flip flops or sandals during this time of year (and beyond) and struggle with dry, cracked heels, we've got a best-selling problem solving product you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
The Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm is an easy-to-use stick balm that glides right on and works to soften, soothe and fill in cracked heels, while giving it an extra layer of moisture and protection. The balm has over 7,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over how well it works. Many describe this as a "game changer," while others call it an actual "miracle" balm. According to numerous reviewers, the balm works so well, they were able to see results within a week. Some even saw results after the very first use.
Best part is, the cracked heel repair calm is affordable at just $6! With such high reviews and a price that good, we say it's definitely worth a try.
To learn more and to snag one of yourself, check out the below.
Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm
The Dr. Scholl's Cracked Heel Repair Balm is described as an "intensely hydrating" balm made to soften, smooth, heal, repair cracked heels. The balm contains epsom salt, allantoin, lavender essential oil, peppermint essential oil and other natural moisturizers. It's super easy to use. All you have to do is glide it right onto your heel and let it do its magic. You can try it for yourself for just $6.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think about this repair balm? Check out the following reviews.
"Guys, in just a little over a month my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven't seen in over 10 years. I'm only 30, but I've had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I've always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I've tried so many products, I've lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money and hope! But this product has given me my feet back. I don't have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don't have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet anymore either. I love the large chapstick type tube because of this."
"It made my heels very soft, and they don't look all dry and cracked."
"Amazing! I had a deep crack in my left heel that was so painful and multiple others that looked disgusting. This really worked better than I expected in just the first week. I am a person who takes really good care of my feet, or so I thought. Years and years of pedicures have not helped the dry heels I have from wearing sandals all summer and winter long. I don't know if they made the cracks worse or not, but they never healed it. This Dr. Scholl's balm is actually healing the dry skin, not just sanding it off."
"I cannot say enough good things about this balm! I had severely cracked heels to the point where pedicure grating wasn't helping anymore. I saw a difference in my heels after the first use. I would put socks on after applying the balm. After about a week, my cracks were completely closed and my heels were smooth. Would absolutely recommend to anyone with rough feet and heels!"
"I got this as an 'Oh I guess we'll see if this works' and I couldn't be more impressed. I've been using it for less than a week and I've noticed a huge difference. Love the tube and the ease with which I can apply it. It smells fantastic. Overall fantastic!"
