The Bachelorette: Find Out the Emotional Reason Gabby Said Goodbye to Nate

Watch : Batchelorettes RESPOND to Being Potentially Pitted Against Each Other

A trip to Amsterdam proved to be the end of the road for a Bachelorette frontrunner.

With hometown dates on the horizon, Rachel Recchia, Gabby Windey and their remaining suitors traveled from Belgium to the Netherlands.

Before the festivities could get underway, however, it was time for Gabby to have a difficult conversation with Nate, who had clearly been one of Gabby's favorite contenders throughout the process.

Earlier in the season, Nate had opened up to Gabby about his 6-year-old daughter at home. Despite her feelings for Nate, Gabby questioned whether or not she was ready to be a mother.

In Amsterdam, she made her decision.

"It's going to get harder. I never want to say goodbye," Gabby told Nate while seated on a bench next to the water. "But I think we're just at two different places in our life. It's not you, it's me. I know it's so cliché. I'm terrified of not just being a mom, but being bad at it."

Gabby became very emotional, explaining that she didn't want to string Nate along—especially with hometown dates and a potential face-to-face meeting with his daughter looming.

"I want to go into motherhood knowing 100 percent," Gabby continued. "I can't say that I do right now."