LoveShackFancy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Don't Miss These Major Discounts

LoveShackFancy sales don't happen very often. Shop these deals on bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, rashguards, and more summer must-haves.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 15, 2022 6:26 PMTags
LoveShackFancy SaleLoveShackFancy

There are very few brands that manage to be trendy and classic at the same time, but LoveShackFancy comes through on that premise. The brand is known for its beautiful patterns and detailed textures bringing elegance to your everyday wardrobe and special occasion outfits. Unfortunately, LoveShackFancy is not known for its discounts, so when there's a sale, you need to jump on that right away and add your favorite styles to your cart.

Right now, there's a 48-hour flash sale at LoveShackFancy with 30% discounts on swim and surf styles. This means you can save on bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, surfboards, accessories, and more. One of the coolest things about LoveShackFancy's swimsuits is that a lot of them are reversible, so you are essentially getting two items for the price of one. A 30% discount on a reversible item is too good to pass up.

There's no promo code to remember, just add your favorite items to your cart. The prices are not as marked. You will see that 30% discount in your cart when you check out. Let's check out some of the most sought-after styles from the sale.

Remi Bader Couldn't Find Clothes That She Loved, so She Designed Her Own

LoveShackFancy Reversible Bikinis on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Reversible Bikini Top and LoveShackFancy x Hurley Reversible Bikini Top

Get double the florals with this reversible hibiscus floral print set. The top has a unique triangle cut-out at the back and it's fully adjustable with the tie. The bottom is adorable with a ruched front and moderate back coverage.

 

$70
$49
Top
$70
$49
Bottom

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Reversible Triangle Bikini Top and Reversible Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Everything is coming up daisies with this printed bikini. Both the top and the bottom are reversible with a beautiful hot pink eyelet look on the other side. Both the top and bottom have functional ties so you can adjust your look to your comfort. 

$70
$49
Top
$70
$49
Bottom

LoveShackFancy Bikinis on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Rhinestone Triangle Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom

This rhinestone-emblazoned bikini is a total dream. The top has functional ties at the neck and back, so you can customize your fit and the bottom has light compression support and it's cheeky at the back. This swimsuit comes in cotton candy pink and a vibrant turquoise blue.

$70
$49
Top
$70
$49
Bottom

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Bow Back Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom

Soak up the sun in a colorblock bikini. The top has a subtle cut-out at the front and a super adorable bow at the back. The matching bottom has moderate coverage.

$75
$53
Top
$75
$53
Bottom

LoveShackFancy x Hurley High Neck Zipper Bikini Top and Boardie Skirt

This high-neck, zip-up top is athletic and stylish. You can pair it with the match swim skirt or the LoveShackFancy x Hurley Bikini Bottom.

 

$75
$53
Top
$75
$53
Skirt

LoveShackFancy One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Long Sleeve Surf Suit

Hit the waves in style with this long-sleeve surf suit from LoveShackFancy's Hurley collab. It has maximum support and UPF50 sun protection.

$150
$105
LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Cheeky Surf Suit

Stand out in this neon surf suit. It zips up at the back and has adorable bows on the sides. 

$150
$105
LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy x Hurley One Piece Swimsuit

This one-piece swimsuit is so chic that I want to wear it as an outfit with my favorite jeans, shorts, and skirts. This bright pink eyelet is so gorgeous that you'll be wearing it for summers to come.

$150
$105
LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy Rashguards on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Cropped Rashguard

Get a little extra sun protection in one of these stylish floral print rashguards. Plus, this one is so cute that you can even wear it as a cropped top when you're away from the pool.

$85
$60
LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy Shorts on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley High Waist Short

These high-waisted bottoms have a beautiful hibiscus floral print and fun cut-outs at the side. You can pair them with your favorite white top or one of the matching swim styles.

$75
$53
LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy Matching Sets on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Cropped Zip-up Hoodie and Mini Skirt

Have you ever seen a cuter hoodie in your whole life? This neon pink eyelet is everything and the matching mini skirt is to die for.

$85
$60
Hoodie
$80
$56
Skirt

LoveShackFancy Skateboards on Sale

LoveShackFancy x Hurley Long Board Skateboard

Bring the LoveShackFancy aesthetic beyond your wardrobe. This skateboard is just as gorgeous as it is high-quality. 

$395
$277
LoveShackFancy

