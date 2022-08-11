Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These 31 Affordable Amazon Must-Haves

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you want more free time? What about more money to spend? Who wouldn't want both of those things? I can't solve all of your problems, but if you want to simplify your life, a capsule wardrobe is the way to go. Instead of trying on a million things to pick out an outfit, just consolidate your wardrobe to the true essentials. Of course, you can still shop for some trendy pieces each season, but having reliable wardrobe staples is a smart way to streamline your life.
A capsule wardrobe is the foundation for your closet. These are timeless pieces that will never go out of style. Then you can add in a couple of new items each season. My capsule wardrobe may differ from yours and that's perfectly OK. It's not about us all having uniform closets. It's about getting the core pieces that make the most sense for your life. If you're not sure what to put in your capsule wardrobe, here are some fashionable suggestions that you can get at Amazon.
Denim Jacket
Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket
A denim jacket is a true classic. You can get this in multiple colors. You can even size up if you prefer a relaxed look. This jacket has 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Leather Jacket
Blazer
Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers
Blazers aren't just for the office. Instantly elevate any outfit with one of these staples. It comes in 19 colors and it has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trench Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Water-Resistant Trench Coat
This trench coat is sophisticated, yet practical thanks to its water-resistant fabric. It comes in 5 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Winter Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavyweight Long-Sleeve Hooded Puffer Coat (Available in Plus Size)
This coat is comfortable, warm, durable, and it's water-resistant. There are 15 colors to choose from. This coat has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cardigan
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater (Available in Plus Size)
Whether you want to feel cozy or look chic, a cardigan does the job. This one comes in many colors and it is one of Amazon's most popular styles.
Shacket
Uaneo Womens Plaid Shacket
Wear this as a shirt in the cooler months or a light jacket in the early fall or late spring. This shacket has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 11 colors.
Sweatshirt
Bingerlily Womens Casual Long Sleeve Sweatshirt
We can't dress up every day, right? A comfortable crewneck is a cozy essential. This one comes in 14 colors and it has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweatpants
Fullsoft Sweatpants
And, of course, we all need a comfy pair of sweatpants. This style comes in 10 colors and it has 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crossbody Bag
FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag
Rock this as a crossbody or you can wear it on your shoulder. It's compact, yet there's room for all of your small must-haves. There are 34 colorways to choose from. This bag has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tote Bag
Drubea Soft Faux Leather Tote
You can get this top-selling tote bag in 100+ colors and it has 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's a great bag for errands or for your daily commute.
Tank Tops
Amazon Essentials Women's Slim-Fit Tank, Pack of 2
This two-piece set includes a black tank and a white one. Wear them as tops in the summer or you can layer them under sweaters and blazers in the cooler months. This tank top duo has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sleeveless Bodysuit
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless
I have this in every color. It's a high-quality bodysuit that's comfortable with just enough stretch and it's not at-all-sheer. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This is another great layering piece that you can style in infinite ways.
Black Pants
Grace Karin Women's Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants with Pockets
You need these. Black pants work for the office, a girls' night out, and everything in between. They come in additional colors and they have 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Light Jeans
Levi's Women's High Waisted Straight Jeans
These are the epitome of cool girl chic with the super relaxed fit.
Dark Jeans
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans (Standard and Plus)
Get a little dressy with this pair of dark jeans. They have 37,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Black Leggings
Fullsoft 3 Pack Leggings
This three-piece set is incredibly popular with 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These leggings are high-quality, comfy, and truly classic.
Jean Shorts
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Jean shorts can be tricky to shop for. However, these are such a good choice. They're an Amazon bestseller with 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are a ton of washes to choose from.
Jumpsuit
Happy Sailed Women Casual Loose Short Sleeve Belted Wide Leg Pant Jumpsuit
There's nothing easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit. This jumpsuit can be dressed up or dressed down for any venue. It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Black Dress
Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress
This black dress is easy for a day of errands or you can dress it up with some jewelry and some heels to take things up a notch. It comes in other colors too. It has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunglasses
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses- Set of 2
This twin-pack includes black sunglasses and a tortoise shell brown. These match everything and you'll wear them all the time. This set has 13,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gold Necklace
Turandoss Women's Necklace- 4 Pieces
This gold necklace pack is a smart investment. You can wear all of the chains together, mix and match them, or wear one individually. This set has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hoop Earrings
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoops are everything. These are the ideal size, they come in six colors, and they have 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon Essentials Women's 925 Sterling Silver Round Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, but they can be expensive. Opt for these faux diamond studs instead. They have 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Solid T-Shirts
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt
You can rock a solid t-shirt all year long. This two-pack includes a white t-shirt and a black t-shirt. These duos have 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
White Button-Down Shirt
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt
Wear this to the office, tie it up for a casual look, wear it as a layering piece, or you can even rock this a bathing suit cover-up. The white button-down top is a wardrobe chameleon in every sense. There are so many styling possibilities with this one. It has 6,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Silk Button-Down Shirt
Soly Hux Satin Silk Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
Button this up all the way for the office. Unbutton it for a night out or even tie it up at the bottom. This is an incredibly versatile piece that's also great for layering. You're gonna want this top in every color. This shirt has 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
White Sneakers
Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker
There's nothing cooler than a crisp pair of white tennis shoes. This pair has 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Flats
Amazon Essentials Women's Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat
We all need reliable flats in our shoe rotation. This beige pair goes with any outfit, but there are other colorways to choose from. These ballet flats have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Black Heels
Top Moda Hannah Platform Chunky Heel
A reliable pair of black heels is another must. These have a great height and they're super comfortable. If you love this style, there are many colorways to choose from. This pair has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ankle Boots
Soda Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Booties
A great pair of ankle boots is a true wardrobe staple. This pair has that on-trend lug sole and there are four colorways to choose from. This pair has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
