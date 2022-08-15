Olympian Gabby Douglas Says She Wants to "Fight and Heal" in Message on Mental Health

Watch : Tom Holland Makes Video on Social Media Hiatus. He Says...

Olympian Gabby Douglas is speaking out about an issue close to her heart.

The gymnast announced in a new post on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media in order to prioritize her mental health. "Hey guys gabby here," she began her Aug. 14 post. "I know i don't post a lot on social media, but i just wanted to let you guys know that i will be taking a step back from the socials to work on myself and focus on my mental health."

Gabby continued, "My life has never been smooth or easy. i have carried a heavy weight on my back for quite some time and it has weighed me down, physically, mentally, and emotionally." The athlete went on to share that she "no longer want to run" but instead "fight and heal."

"I refuse to be defeated by this weight, i refuse to be hardened by this weight," Gabby—whose message coincides with fellow star Tom Holland's decision to step away from social media—added. "I want to feel light and happy again."