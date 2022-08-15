Olympian Gabby Douglas Says She Wants to "Fight and Heal" in Message on Mental Health

Olympian Gabby Douglas announced that she would be taking some time away from social media to focus on her mental health in a new Instagram post. Read her message on moving forward.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 15, 2022 5:44 PMTags
OlympicsCelebritiesGabby Douglas
Watch: Tom Holland Makes Video on Social Media Hiatus. He Says...

Olympian Gabby Douglas is speaking out about an issue close to her heart. 

The gymnast announced in a new post on Instagram that she would be taking a break from social media in order to prioritize her mental health. "Hey guys gabby here," she began her Aug. 14 post. "I know i don't post a lot on social media, but i just wanted to let you guys know that i will be taking a step back from the socials to work on myself and focus on my mental health."

Gabby continued, "My life has never been smooth or easy. i have carried a heavy weight on my back for quite some time and it has weighed me down, physically, mentally, and emotionally." The athlete went on to share that she "no longer want to run" but instead "fight and heal."

"I refuse to be defeated by this weight, i refuse to be hardened by this weight," Gabby—whose message coincides with fellow star Tom Holland's decision to step away from social media—added. "I want to feel light and happy again."

read
You Have to Hear Gabby Douglas' Inspiring Advice for Simone Biles During the Tokyo Olympics

"I want to be the best representation for all of you and be the best version of myself," Gabby wrote, before she concluded by expressing her gratitude for her fans and supporters. 

"I love you all so much and i am forever grateful for every single one of you," she said. "Your love and support does not go unnoticed. don't forget to take some time off for yourself."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

2

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

3

Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Gives Update on Son After Star's Death

Gabby became the first US-American artistic gymnast to win gold in both the individual all-around and team competitions at the same 2012 London Olympics. She is also the first African American to become the Olympic individual all-around champion.

She retired her life as an Olympic athlete in 2016, where she was a member of the US gold-winning team in the Rio Olympics. Her team was dubbed the "Final Five" by fans which included Aly Raisman and Simone Biles

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

2

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

3

Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Gives Update on Son After Star's Death

4

Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

5
Exclusive

Francia Raisa Explains Why Friendship with Selena Gomez is "Important"

Latest News

Lauren London Honors Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Exclusive

Francia Raisa Explains Why Friendship with Selena Gomez is "Important"

Twilight's Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy

Cardi B Credits Onions for Restoring Her Hair Back to Health

See Lizzo Rock a Wedding Dress and Kiss a Tree in "2 Be Loved" Video

Kristin Chenoweth Shocks Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud

LoveShackFancy 48-Hour Flash Sale: Don't Miss These Major Discounts