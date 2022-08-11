Angelina Jolie Drops Daughter Zahara Off at Spelman College on Move-In Day

Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara's latest adventure together is bound to be an emotional one.
Nearly two weeks after the Eternals actress announced that her and ex Brad Pitt's 17-year-old daughter, Zahara, would be attending Spelman College, the mother-daughter duo arrived on campus Aug. 11 for the school's move-in day.
Upon arrival, both Angelina and Zahara were photographed grinning ear to ear, as seen in footage shared on Instagram by the school's Vice President of Student Affairs, Darryl Holloman.
As for how the actress feels about dropping her daughter off for college? Well, Angelina can't quite put her emotions into words. "I'm going to start crying if I talk about today," she said in the Instagram video on Aug. 11. "I haven't started crying yet so…hopefully I can hold it together."
But as for being the mom of a of a "Spelman girl," the Salt star shared that she was simply "so excited."
In late July, the 47-year-old—who also shares kids Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with Brad—proudly confirmed Zahara's school of choice. Spelman College, a historically Black college and university (HBCU) for women, is located in Atlanta, Georgia.
"Zahara with her Spelman sisters!" Angelina captioned a July 31 Instagram post of her daughter alongside a group of students clad in Spelman gear. "Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
After her announcement, in a video shared to social media, the Oscar winner was seen enjoying herself at Spelman's "SpelHouse" back-to-school event with Morehouse College (a men's liberal arts college also in Atlanta). Towards the end of the video, Angelina was seen hugging Zahara as they laughed and danced the night away.
We're willing to bet those tears will come any moment—if they haven't already.