I Noticed an Improvement in My Breakout Within Minutes of Using This Spot Treatment, I'm Not Even Kidding

I know what you're thinking: it's impossible for any skincare product to deliver results within minutes. Not only that, but who's actually monitoring their skin mere minutes after applying a product? Believe it or not, I actually did look in the mirror 15 minutes after applying the La Roche-Posay Acne Spot Treatment, but let me explain why. I did not actually think I would see an improvement in my skin because that's a ridiculous expectation. I just wanted to make sure my super sensitive, easily irritated skin wasn't red or freaking out. I figured that I could immediately wash off the product and apply a calming product if there was an issue. Sadly, that's what I've had to do many times before,

Imagine my shock when my skin wasn't red, it didn't itch, and that patch of acne actually looked much better than it did just a few minutes prior. I was at a point where I had zero optimism that any product was going to help, so I did not bother to take before and after photos, but I wish I did because I don't blame anyone for being skeptical of this headline. When I woke up the next morning, I was so happy to see additional improvements.

Breakouts on my chin and jawline are not something I'm used to. As someone who talks nonstop, I am especially conscious of what people may notice on the skin near my mouth. TMI alert: I had professional hair removal in the area and my chin became breakout city, populated with whiteheads, pustules, and eventually some post-acne marks that wouldn't fade away no matter how diligent I was with my routine.

Of course, I know that everyone's skin is different. Your miracle product might wreak havoc on my skin and vice versa. Unfortunately, that's the gamble we all take when we try new products. Nevertheless, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment is my most highly-recommended skincare product. As someone who's skincare-obsessed and a shopping editor, I try a lot of products all the time. I encourage you to give this one a shot if you're struggling to clear up your acne. Do a patch test to see if it agrees with your skin before going all out with your application. Then, gradually introduce it into your routine. I hope you like it just as much as I do. I'm not the only fan though. This treatment has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,000+ Ulta reviews.