Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Future Engagement to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Watch : Nick Viall & Ben Higgins Explain Their Celebrity Beef

It sounds like wedding bells are in Nick Viall's future.

The Bachelor alum admits he and girlfriend Natalie Joy have absolutely discussed spending the rest of their lives together.

"We talk about it a lot," Nick exclusively told E! News of a potential engagement while promoting his Aug. 9 appearance on Celebrity Beef. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."

And like most modern romances, their love story began in, well, the DMs.

"DMs are a great place to meet people," he exclusively shared on the June 2 episode of E!'s digital series Down in the DMs. "My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."

And they've been dating ever since.