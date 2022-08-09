Christina Ricci Gives the New Wednesday Series Her Stamp of Approval

Watch : "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Christina Ricci isn't feeling altogether ooky about Jenna Ortega filling her shoes.

Ricci said as much while discussing the new Wednesday Addams-centric series with Variety. Specifically, Ricci, who played the macabre-obsessed Addams daughter in the '90s films, revealed that she was "flattered" that Wednesday director Tim Burton asked her to join the series.

While Ricci stayed tight-lipped about her upcoming role in Wednesday, she shared that it was "nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character."

Ricci is passing the black baby doll dress to Ortega, who will portray Wednesday's teenage years at Nevermore Academy. On Ortega's take on the iconic character, Ricci shared, "It's fun to watch and it's fun to see other people's takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that."

So, what can we expect from this chapter of the Addams Family? Netflix has described the series as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery," which will follow Wednesday as "she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."