The Munsters Prequel and Addams Family Spin-Off Will Both Hit Netflix This Fall

Rob Zombie is ready for "wacky monster fans" to unite.

On July 18, the filmmaker announced that his feature-length take on The Munsters will be heading to Netflix this fall. But that's not all, as the House of 1,000 Corpses director confirmed that his Munsters movie will debut alongside the new Addams Family spin-off series, Wednesday.

"This fall we are gonna spook-out like it's 1964," Zombie wrote on Instagram. "Yep, The Munsters and The Addams Family are returning to the boob tube at the same time courtesy of @netflix. It's been 58 years since this clash of the titans first happened."

For those who may not know, the two fantasy comedies premiered during the same week in September 1964 and famously went head-to-head over ratings.

However, Zombie isn't looking to spark a new rivalry, instead telling his fans, "Perfect entertainment for your pumpkin carving party."

The first look at The Munsters, a prequel film for the beloved '60s sitcom, released earlier in July. "From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told," the official description teases, "as Herman and Lily's crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood in the all-new feature length film."