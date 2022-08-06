Lea Michele Shares Throwback Glee Broadway Set Pic Ahead of Funny Girl Debut

Broadway baby.
On Aug 5., Lea Michele took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself visiting the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, the home of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which the actress is set to star in next month.
Posing in front of the building's marque wearing a black slip dress, Lea, 33, captioned the post "dream come true."
Also in the post, she also shared a nearly identical throwback photo of her Glee alter-ego, Rachel Berry in a purple dress coat, achieving the same Broadway dream.
As Gleeks might remember, Rachel performed a cover of "Don't Rain on My Parade" from the musical in the first season on the beloved Fox series, which ran from 2009 to 2015. Then in the Season 4 finale, the high-school graduate auditions for the role of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway revival and ultimately nabs the part the following season.
Nearly a decade later, life imitated art when Lea—who's long been vocal about her hopes to star in the production IRL—was announced as Broadway's new Fanny Brice, replacing Beanie Feldstein, who announced that she was leaving the musical earlier than expected.
"A dream come true is an understatement," she wrote in a July 11 Instagram post. "I'm so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway. See you September 6th. @funnygirlbwy #FUNNYGIRL."
Jane Lynch's is also leaving Funny Girl, with Tovah Feldshuh taking on her role of Mrs. Brice. While she and her former Glee co-star won't be sharing the stage, the 62-year-old has given Lea her stamp of approval.
"I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own," Jane shared with Deadline July 12. "I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."
Lea has long been vocal about her hopes to star in Funny Girl IRL. Back in 2017, during an appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live opened up about her desire to work on the production. When asked by a fan if she might possibly participate in the musical after Glee show runner Ryan Murphy bought the rights, she replied, "I hope so, I really hope so."
"We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee, so it felt like a little soon," she added. "But I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."