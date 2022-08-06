Devil in Ohio Finds Emily Deschanel in the Middle of a Bone-Chilling Tale

Emily Deschanel stars in the upcoming Netflix limited series Devil in Ohio, premiering September 2. Check out the first images and find out what terror awaits.

By Daniel Trainor Aug 06, 2022 12:31 AMTags
TVBonesEmily DeschanelCelebritiesNetflix

Get ready for a satanic summer.

Emily Deschanel stars in Devil in Ohio, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, hitting Netflix Sept. 2. 

In the limited series, "Midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis' (Deschanel) world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae (To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Madeleine Arthur), a fragile teenager on the run from a cult," according to the streamer. "As Suzanne's daughter Jules (Xaria Dotson) begins to suspect there's more to Mae's story, a series of incidents—seemingly brought on by Mae's presence—leave the family in chaos."

This sounds like a very haunted house.

"Soon the Mathis family is fighting for survival against a strange cult," according to Netflix, "while Suzanne and a local police detective try to unravel the clues of Mae's past and sinister happenings in the town she escaped."

Devil in Ohio also stars Sam JaegerGerardo Celasco and Alisha Newton

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates
Netflix

Polatin, who wrote the novel and also acts as showrunner, said the events depicted are based on a true story.

"The book was inspired by true events from a story that our executive producer, Rachel Miller, heard, which actually took place in Ohio," she told Tudum. "In the series, we get to lean into Suzanne and her backstory. Why does Suzanne take Mae home? Why is she so drawn to her? And why does she go so far to help her?"

The series marks Deschanel's second major foray back into television since playing Temperance "Bones" Brennan on all 12 seasons of Fox's Bones from 2005 to 2017.

She also appeared in a recurring role on season four of TNT's Animal Kingdom in 2019.

RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX

All eight episodes of Devil in Ohio drop Sept. 2 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Pete Davidson Split

2

Brittney Griner Breaks Down in Court While Explaining Guilty Plea

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

4

Breaking Down Love Island USA Star Kat Gibson’s Mukbang Videos

5

Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West With Yeezy Family Photos

Latest News

This Is Love Island USA's Most Shocking Recoupling Yet

Devil in Ohio First Look Teases a Bone-Chilling Tale

Exclusive

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Pete Davidson Split

Documentary Now! Teases a "Funny as Hell" New Season

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Update!

Be a Villa Bombshell With Swimwear From Love Island USA

Why Meghan McCain Says Joy Behar Made Her Leave The View