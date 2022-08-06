What to Expect From FBoy Island Season 3—and Who Might Return

Are you prepared for F-World?
If FBoy Island creator Elan Gale has his way, that is exactly what is in store for the HBO Max reality dating series, which ended its second season in shocking fashion on Aug. 4. While the show has yet to officially be renewed for a third season, Gale exclusively told E! News he envisions a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style future for the franchise.
"I would love nothing more than to continue expanding the FPerson Universe," Gale said. "And I sincerely hope that happens."
And if it does, the executive producer promised the return of more familiar faces. (After all, season two brought back Casey Johnson and Peter Park, as well as villain Garrett Morosky.)
"I love FBoys, FGirls, FPeople and I want to keep bringing back all of the fan-favorites because I think we can tell 10-year stories," Gale explained. "We want to use the Marvel philosophy."
As for why the show initially decided to bring back Casey and Peter as contestants in season two, Gale said, "The one thing that we love is continuing stories. So we only get to show small parts of people when we make these shows and people are complex and they are interesting and they evolve and change over time and it's fun to see those evolutions."
Despite being eliminated in the first episode of the first season, fans grew attached to Peter Park during his time in Limbro.
"He was someone the audience was glued to and he was so fun to watch in Limbro, but we just never got to see him date," Gale said. "We wanted to give him a chance to date."
Ultimately, Mia Jones picked Peter Park in the end and the two left the show as a couple, though Gale did admit, "There was a big part of us that was like, 'it would be hilarious if he got sent home first day again.'"
As for Johnson, he made it to the finale for the second year in a row, only to have Tamaris Sepulveda chose to keep the $100,000 for herself. But that doesn't mean fans have seen the last of Johnson, with Gale teasing that he has plans to eventually stage a season with male leads dating women who might be F-Girls. (Consider this the official start of our campaign to have Johnson front the inaugural FGirl Island!)
"My hope continues to be that we are able to expand the universe to tell multiple stories over the course of the year," Gale said.
Louise Bernard's runner-up and Nice Guy Benedict Polizzi and is someone Gale said is "a good example" of a cast member who could come back because "he's really funny, really smart and he really grows on you."
But it is episode eight eliminee Kian Lewis, who Gale would really like to return.
"I know he's an F-Boy, but there is something about his demeanor that felt so genuine," Gale explained. "I'm not sure he had the opportunity to rise to the top and be the romantic lead that I think he could have been, but I wish we had more of him."
As the F-World continues to expand, Gale, who previously served as a producer in the Bachelor franchise for more than a decade, revealed he has one surprising goal.
"I would really like to see an FBaby one day," he shared. "It would be so bizarre and it is so not what the show is designed for and I would never push in that direction, but the result of that not being the desire, it is most likely the consequence."
FBoy Island is streaming on HBO Max.