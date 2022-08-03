Ice Cube Makes His Case for the Official Drink of the Summer

We interviewed Ice Cube because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Ice Cube is a paid spokesperson for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's just something so nice about winding down the work week and heading into your weekend plans on a Summer Friday. Ice Cube is all about Summer Fridays. After all, no one enjoys Friday more than the rapper. The pop culture icon teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for a contest that's all about the ultimate seasonal beverage, iced coffee.
He told E!, "Green Mountain Coffee Roasters came up with the perfect solution for brewed over ice drinks. Now, we're really kicking off summer Fridays with your boy Ice Cube."
If you think that making iced coffee is simply pouring some hot coffee over ice, that's not the case. The key is having coffee with the perfect concentration that doesn't get watered down by the ice. Enter the Green Mountain Coffee Brew Over Ice K-Cups, which are made with cold beverages in mind. Say goodbye to watered down iced coffees.
Ice Cube explained, "It's gonna be perfect every time. With coffee pods, you can't miss. I just think it's easier than making any other kind of coffee. No measuring at home or making coffee runs. Just pop in that K-Cup from the comfort of your own home and pour over ice."
Ice Cube shares more about his favorite iced coffee and the Green Mountain Roasters Instagram contest in an exclusive E! interview.
E!: What makes these the ideal K-Cups for iced coffee?
IC: It gives that cafe quality every time. There's no more need for coffee runs. Just pop a K-Cup in. It has the perfect concentration, so those flavors have a little more punch than if you just poured coffee over ice. The Vanilla Caramel is my favorite.
E!: Tell me about this sweepstakes.
IC: All you need to do is go on IG. Post yourself chilling with some iced coffee. Tag Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and use the hashtag #IceCubeSummerFridays. We're giving away free coffee bundles. If there are 5,200 posts, a winner will be chosen for a virtual coffee date on Instagram. We're going to do an IG Live with the winner, who will be able to kick it with me. You get a coffee date with your homeboy cube on August 5 at 12 PM ET.
E!: What can we expect from the virtual coffee date?
IC: That's up to the winner, right? However, they choose to spend their time is good with me. We will have a nice cup of coffee together, iced coffee. Whatever they want to talk about, I'm down. We'll just be able to kick it and be virtual friends.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Brew Over Ice Vanilla Caramel, Single Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods
"It's a match made in heaven. You've got Ice Cube. You've got summer. You've got Fridays. You've got Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, with the brewed over ice French Vanilla Caramel," Ice Cube explained.
You can get these in 12-count, 24-count, 72-count, or 96-count from Keurig or you can get the 72-count or 96-count from Amazon.
E!: Do you view iced coffee as a seasonal beverage or do you drink it all year long?
IC: All year. It's refreshing and after a while it just gets to be a go-to. It's great to switch things up to. I drink a lot of coffee and I also drink a lot of iced coffee.
E!: How do you usually take your coffee?
IC: I just hit it with a little cream and add a little sweetener to it. Nothing much more than that. I keep it simple. I mix it up and pour it in a glass.
More Green Mountain Coffee Brewed Over Ice Options
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Brew Over Ice Classic Black Coffee
You can never go wrong with black coffee. It's a classic choice and it gives you options to switch things up with flavors and creamers.
You can get these in 12-count, 24-count, 72-count, or 96-count from Keurig or a 72-count from Amazon.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Brew Over Ice Hazelnut Cream Coffee
This K-Cup combines a rich hazelnut flavor with some sweet, creamy vanilla.
You can get these in 12-count, 24-count, 72-count, or 96-count from Keurig or a 24-count from Amazon.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Pumpkin Spice Brew Over Ice Coffee
Iced coffee is the Summer Fridays beverage, but it's never too soon to think about the fall. This K-Cup flavor has notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
You can get these in 12-count, 24-count, 72-count, or 96-count from Keurig.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Brew Over Ice Dark Chocolate Coconut- 96 Count
This is a delicious daily indulgence, with a blend of rich, dark chocolate and toasted coconut.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Bundle
If you don't have a Keurig, but you want on-demand iced coffees, you need this bundle in your life. This set includes:
• K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker
• Keurig Brew Over Ice Tumbler
• 24-count Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Brew Over Ice Vanilla Caramel Coffee K-Cup pods
• 24-count Lipton Southern Sweet Tea K-Cup pods
Ice Cube x Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Contest
