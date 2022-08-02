Kelly Rizzo Says Bob Saget Was “Right By My Side” at Jodie Sweetin’s Wedding

Watch : Bob Saget's Wife & Friends Pay Tribute on His 66th Birthday

Kelly Rizzo believes her late husband Bob Saget was there in spirit during his Full House daughter Jodie Sweetin's July 30 wedding.

Sweetin, 40, tied the knot with Mescal Wasilewski in a private ceremony at a home in Malibu, Calif. on July 30. After the bride shared a photo of her big day on Instagram, Rizzo commented with the sweetest message.

"What an honor it was to be there and celebrate your love," she wrote on the July 31 post. "I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much."

According to People, the couple was joined on their special day by 50 guests, including Jodie's Full House castmates John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber.

Sweetin's wedding comes just over six months after Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room. According to his family, authorities determined that the 65-year-old comedian, who had been touring in Florida, died from head trauma. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said in a statement in February. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."