Kourtney Kardashian Poses in a Power Suit to Tease New Business

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing her career to the next level.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently teased that she's exploring a new business venture, which is set to launch soon. Although Kourtney didn't share any additional details about her upcoming gig, she drove her message even further with a business look that showcased her executive status. If anything, it was reminiscent of Melanie Griffith's Working Girl power suit.
"It's giving boss lady," she captioned her July 30 Instagram post, as she posed sitting on top of stacked travel trunks.
Kourt certainly dress the part, wearing an oversized blazer in a black and gray plaid print with dramatic shoulder pads. The reality TV star completed her wardrobe with silver strappy sandal heels and a soft glam makeup look (courtesy of makeup artist, Leah Darcy). Her hair, styled by Irinel de León, was parted in the middle with tiny strands that framed her face.
Kourtney has definitely kept busy since marring Travis Barker earlier this year.
Most recently, the Poosh founder made hearts race after Megan Fox posted behind-the-scenes images of their daring SKIMS photoshoot. In one snapshot, Kourtney could be seen straddling Megan as they sat on a toilet seat.
Another picture, the two posed on the floor in matching attire—most likely new pieces from her sister Kim Kardshian's clothing line—and seductively looked up at the camera.
Considering how steamy the photoshoot appeared to be, Megan asked her Instagram followers, "Should we start an OnlyFans?"
While it's unclear what Kourtney is cooking up for her next business endeavor, we're certain that she won't keep her fans guessing too long.