Megan Fox Poses With Kourtney Kardashian on Toilet Seat While Teasing Interest in OnlyFans

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Pose Topless for NSFW SKIMS Shoot

Megan Fox wants to know if she and Kourtney Kardashian should be setting their sights on a new platform.



In case you're wondering why, allow us to fill you in. The Jennifer's Body actress got pulses racing on Aug. 1 when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a SKIMS photo shoot she recently did with the Kardashians star. Alongside a carousel of photos with the Poosh founder, Megan asked her 20.3 million Instagram followers, "BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?"



In the first polaroid posted, both Megan and Kourtney crouch together on the floor in matching black ensembles as they look up the camera. In the second snap, Kourtney is seen straddling Megan as they pose together while sitting on a toilet seat. As for the third photo, Megan and Kourtney are seen laying together side-by-side, with Megan resting her hand on one of Kourtney's legs.