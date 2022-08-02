Megan Fox Poses With Kourtney Kardashian on Toilet Seat While Teasing Interest in OnlyFans

Megan Fox wants to know if she and Kourtney Kardashian should be setting their sights on a new platform.
In case you're wondering why, allow us to fill you in. The Jennifer's Body actress got pulses racing on Aug. 1 when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at a SKIMS photo shoot she recently did with the Kardashians star. Alongside a carousel of photos with the Poosh founder, Megan asked her 20.3 million Instagram followers, "BTS of my skims shoot with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?"
In the first polaroid posted, both Megan and Kourtney crouch together on the floor in matching black ensembles as they look up the camera. In the second snap, Kourtney is seen straddling Megan as they pose together while sitting on a toilet seat. As for the third photo, Megan and Kourtney are seen laying together side-by-side, with Megan resting her hand on one of Kourtney's legs.
And after the Transformers alum shared the steamy pics, fans in the comment section chimed in with their answers to Megan's lighthearted question—along with compliments for the two close friends.
"These photos just added 10 years to my life," one user wrote. Another commented, "Killing it already." But one of the top comments came from Kourtney herself who wrote, "We're so cute."
Back in September 2021, Megan and Kourtney posed for a racy shoot as part of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection.
In fact, in one of the photos, Megan and Kourtney struck a pose in matching black cotton underwear with a red apple between their teeth as their barrier. The official SKIMS Instagram account captioned that particular post, "Cotton has never looked this good."
And it looks like Megan's mission is to give that slogan even more life.