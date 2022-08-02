Bachelorette Contestant Hayden Apologizes to Gabby and Rachel After "Unacceptable" Behavior

Hayden Markowitz is taking responsibility for his actions.
The Bachelorette contestant spoke out following the Aug. 1 episode, in which he referred to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as "bitches," who couldn't "hold a candle" to his ex-girlfriend. It was a shocking scene that proved he is the one who is "rough around the edges"—not Gabby.
"For those who watched tonight's episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment," the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram. "I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions."
He continued, "I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect."
Hayden went on to share that he wasn't "mentally or emotionally prepared" to appear on the reality series and he hates how his experience ended.
"Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from," he wrote. "I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!"
Rachel and Gabby haven't publicly responded to his apology yet, though Gabby tweeted during the episode, "Caught in 4K Hay."
It hasn't been an easy run for Rachel and Gabby, who divided the men into two separate groups. During the previous rose ceremony, three men—Termayne, Alec and James—rejected Rachel in favor of Gabby. And while Hayden had already called Gabby "rough around the edges," Rachel gave him a second chance.
So when Hayden defended himself to the other men, saying that Gabby is a hypocrite and he can't see himself with Rachel, he sealed his fate. "I really feel like this is the end of my rope," Rachel told Hayden when confronting him about his comments. "I'm hitting roadblock after roadblock after roadblock, and I can't keep doing it. I can't really keep dealing with it. Can I walk you out?"
Unfortunately, there's another roadblock further down the road. The episode ended with Logan accepting Rachel's rose—even though he just told host Jesse Palmer that he's actually interested in switching to team Gabby.
We're honestly speechless at this point, but as Gabby tweeted, "boys are dumb."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.