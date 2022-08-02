Frankie Jonas Reveals Which Jonas Brother Is the Secret "Party Guy"

If there's one thing you can count on siblings to do, it's to spill your secrets.
Kevin and Frankie Jonas shared several unknown facts about their fellow Jonas Brothers—Joe and Nick—exclusively on E! News' Nightly Pop, including which brother loves to party it up.
"Joe's the party guy," Frankie told Nightly Pop's Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March on Aug. 1. Having shared many memorable outings with his older brother—including attending Coachella with Joe was a kid—the now 21-year-old said he enjoys getting to "re-experience those moments but as an adult with them."
While Joe may be the best at having a good time, Frankie joked that Kevin is the worst at giving gifts, telling Nightly Pop, "Kevin used to just go to Brookstone and then find the most technological thing."
Kevin has no hard feelings towards Frankie's revelation, as he declared his younger brother the best uncle out of the four, a decision Frankie heavily agreed with, as he is the only one without kids.
"There's really no competition," Frankie said. "It's my only job. I don't have to do the dad part. I only get to be the uncle, so I use that to my advantage."
As for which brother shows the most PDA? "I think me and Danielle [Jonas], actually," Kevin shared. "We're always very connected and affectionate." Since tying the knot in 2009, Kevin and Danielle have become parents to daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5.
The duo also dished about their ABC competition series Claim to Fame, which sees the relatives of celebrities try to guess each other's famous family members in hopes of taking home a $100,000 prize.
Like the show's stars, Kevin revealed that as co-hosts, he and Frankie were just as clueless about the contestant's true identities.
"We didn't know who was in fact was related to who," he told Nightly Pop. "We actually got to kind of play along while filming, and we did our best not to look anybody up. But it was really hard to do that, but it was really fun."
Hear the two chat about the latest Claim to Fame elimination in the full interview above.
Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.