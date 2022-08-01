The Boys Fan Favorite Receives Big Promotion Ahead of Season 4

Watch : The Boys Cast REACTS to That Charlize Theron Cameo

Homelander's son Ryan will be back in a major way when The Boys returns for season four.

Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has been upgraded to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Video superhero drama, E! News confirms.

When viewers last saw Ryan, the son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) late wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten), he chose to fly off with his father in the season three finale.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently teased that Ryan is the linchpin for everything that lies ahead.

"Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander," Kirpke told Variety after the finale. "If Butcher can figure out how to get his s--t together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes."