See Kim Kardashian Transform Into "Mommy Minion" With Makeup Makeover

Step aside Bob, Kevin and Stuart, there's a new Minion in town—Kim Kardashian's "Mommy Minion."
The Kardashians star, 41, debuted her Minions makeover on her and North West's joint TikTok account July 31. In fact, her makeup artist appeared to be none other than her 9-year-old daughter.
Not that this should surprise fans. After all, North has developed a love of makeup (her mom Kim and her aunt Kylie Jenner do run cosmetics empires). But her specialty is not exactly a glam makeover like one might expect.
"She's really into special effects makeup," Kim said in June during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "She does really good wounds and scars."
In fact, North is so good at the makeup technique, she's now teaching her pals. Kim hosted a "spooky wilderness-themed" birthday party for North and her friends earlier this summer so that North could give lessons.
"I got her a teacher to show her and get all of the supplies," the mom of four—who also shares kids Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3 with ex-husband Kanye West—continued. "So, she wanted to teach her girlfriends, and we took about eight kids, eight girls, and we went camping in the wilderness. And she wanted it to be really spooky, and she wanted, like, these mannequin heads….There was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars. She's really good at it."
North's makeup talents accidentally caused a bit of a scare after she recently put her makeup palettes to use in the a home Kim rented for the summer.
"She decided not only to prank me and do it on her and Chicago but she made the whole room look like a murder scene," the SKIMS founder recalled during a recent video for Allure. "And I cleaned up the kids, but I was really too tired to clean up the whole room and they were going to have to do that and they had to get ready to go to bed for school. So, I was waiting ‘til the next morning to clean it up. I had to rush out the door and go to school. The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking it was a full real murder scene, and I had to let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup."
