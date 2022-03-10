Kim Kardashian, North West and Penelope Disick Transform Into Emo Girls for Must-See TikTok

#Adorable.
Kim Kardashian took to TikTok on Wednesday, March 9 to share a new video featuring her 8-year-old daughter North West and 9-year-old niece Penelope Disick. Rocking out to "emo girl" –which is sung by Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith and features Travis Barker (who's engaged to Penelope's mom Kourtney Kardashian) on the drums—the trio mouthed the lyrics and sported some dark eye makeup and lipstick.
The clip, which has already racked up millions of views, isn't Kim and North's first TikTok together. In fact, the mother-daughter duo has shared several posts since launching their joint account, which is managed by Kim, in November. Whether they're following the latest TikTok trends or just giving fans a peek inside their everyday lives, Kim and North seem to have a blast (except for that one time when North went live on the app and Kim told her she wasn't allowed).
P has also made plenty of cameos, dancing along to Katy Perry's "California Gurls" with North and the cousins joining True Thompson and Chicago West for a golf cart ride.
While Kim and North have more than 6 million followers, not everyone appears to be a fan.
Back in February, Kanye West—who is in the midst of a divorce with Kim and shares North, Chicago, Saint West and Psalm West with the SKIMS mogul—claimed that North was "being put on TikTok against my will." However, Kim quickly issued a reply.
"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness."
Kanye later asked, "What do you mean by main provider?"
Kim, who was recently declared legally single, also added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."
Despite the public back-and-forth, Kim has expressed before how she wants to keep the peace with her ex.
"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,'" she told Vogue in January. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."