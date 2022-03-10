Kim Kardashian, North West and Penelope Disick Transform Into Emo Girls for Must-See TikTok

Back in February, Kanye West—who is in the midst of a divorce with Kim and shares North, Chicago, Saint West and Psalm West with the SKIMS mogul—claimed that North was "being put on TikTok against my will." However, Kim quickly issued a reply.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness."

Kanye later asked, "What do you mean by main provider?"

Kim, who was recently declared legally single, also added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."