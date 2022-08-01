Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare

Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it.
After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
"One thing I know for certain," the model wrote on Instagram alongside footage of him performing his hit "Holy" in front of the crowd, "is you can't keep this guy down…"
Hailey wasn't the only one excited to see Justin doing what he loves. Posting a message to his fans on Instagram, the two-time Grammy winner wrote, "Luv u guys and I missed you." During his set, Justin also thanked the crowd for their love and support before setting intentions for what his resumed tour is all about.
"Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back," he told the audience. "It's so good to be here. As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality. It's about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We're all the same, we're all one. We know that racism is evil. We know that division is evil. It is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers, and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour tonight."
Justin announced on June 10 that he'd been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and that he was experiencing temporary paralysis in parts of his face, leading him to take a break from the tour to focus on his health.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he told his followers in a video message. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."
Justin and Hailey continued to keep fans updated on how he was doing. "He's doing really well," she said during a June 15 appearance on of Good Morning America. "He's getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better. Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine."
Just a few months prior, Hailey had her own health scare. In March, she informed her followers she'd "started having stroke like symptoms" and "suffered a very small blood clot" to her brain. Hailey was taken to the hospital and ended up undergoing a heart procedure.
"The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart," she explained in an April YouTube video, later adding,"My blood clot actually escaped through the flap or the hole in my heart and it traveled to my brain and that is why I suffered a TIA [a transient ischemic attack]."
Hailey told GMA she's feeling "a lot better" and spoke about how she and Justin leaned on each other during their recent health issues. "I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer," she said, "‘cause you're going through this together, you're being there for each other, you're supporting each other and there's just something that really, like, bonds you through these times."