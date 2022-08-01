Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare

Watch : Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare

Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it.

After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.

"One thing I know for certain," the model wrote on Instagram alongside footage of him performing his hit "Holy" in front of the crowd, "is you can't keep this guy down…"

Hailey wasn't the only one excited to see Justin doing what he loves. Posting a message to his fans on Instagram, the two-time Grammy winner wrote, "Luv u guys and I missed you." During his set, Justin also thanked the crowd for their love and support before setting intentions for what his resumed tour is all about.

"Guys I want to say thank you so much for having me back. This is my first day back," he told the audience. "It's so good to be here. As some of you guys know, the Justice Tour is about equality. It's about justice for all. No matter what you look like, no matter your shape, your size, your ethnicity. We're all the same, we're all one. We know that racism is evil. We know that division is evil. It is wrong. But we are here to be the difference makers, and I want to say thank you to each and every one of you guys for being a part of this tour tonight."

