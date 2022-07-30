Vanessa Hudgens and Sister Stella Sparkle in Glittering Dresses at UNICEF Gala

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at 2022 SAG Awards

Sisters night out!

Vanessa and Stella Hudgens both served up some gorgeous glittering looks as they attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30.

For the intimate charity event, the High School Musical alum, 33, donned a sparkly gold, high-low strapless gown by Michael Kors, styled with sky-high metallic platforms and statement choker necklace. Her 26-year-old sister also turned heads, wearing a striking red high-neck sequin number by David Koma, which she accessorized with strappy black sandals and an up-do hairstyle.

"All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria," Vanessa wrote on Instagram," along with photos of the siblings posing in their designer dresses. "Ty @michaelkors for the custom dress."

In addition to the sisterly snaps, Vanessa shared a fun selfie with Michael from inside the star-studded party.