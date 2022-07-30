Vanessa Hudgens and Sister Stella Sparkle in Glittering Dresses at UNICEF Gala

For the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala in Italy, Vanessa Hudgens brought along her sister Stella Hudgens as her date. Keep reading to see their designer dresses.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jul 30, 2022 11:38 PMTags
Sisters night out!

Vanessa and Stella Hudgens both served up some gorgeous glittering looks as they attended the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 30.

For the intimate charity event, the High School Musical alum, 33, donned a sparkly gold, high-low strapless gown by Michael Kors, styled with sky-high metallic platforms and statement choker necklace. Her 26-year-old sister also turned heads, wearing a striking red high-neck sequin number by David Koma, which she accessorized with strappy black sandals and an up-do hairstyle.

"All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria," Vanessa wrote on Instagram," along with photos of the siblings posing in their designer dresses. "Ty @michaelkors for the custom dress."

In addition to the sisterly snaps, Vanessa shared a fun selfie with Michael from inside the star-studded party. 

The fashionable and philanthropic night, which was held in the island's 14th-century monastery Certosa di San Giacomo, also featured performances by Sofia CarsonDiplo and Jennifer Lopez, who the actress co-starred with in the 2018 romantic comedy Second Act.

Instagram

The UNICEF gala marked the first time J.Lo had taken the stage since marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas earlier this month, an event that Vanessa said made her "gasp" with surprise and delight.

"I'm so excited for her. I love her," Vanessa exclusively told E! News at the recent Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif. "She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It's so cute." 

