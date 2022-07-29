Affordable Beauty Products That Will Keep Your Skin Feeling Cool & Refreshed This Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

From cooling pajamas to portable neck fans, top-rated pillows to can't-miss deals on air conditioners, we've been bringing you all the products you need to keep comfy and cool all summer long. But cooling products aren't limited to fans and breathable fabrics. In fact, there are also a variety of beauty products you can get to survive the summer heat.

For instance, one product we love for the summer is the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer. It's smooth, lightweight, non-greasy and super hydrating. It glides right on and just feels so cool on the skin. One Sephora reviewer said it's so refreshing, it's like "a drink of mojito on a hot day." You can even put it in your beauty fridge to make it even better.

From cult-fave cooling sticks to luxurious face mists, we've rounded up some cooling beauty products you'll want to add to your routine this summer.