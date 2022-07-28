Stranger Things Producers Initially Thought Sadie Sink Was Too "Old" to Play Max

Watch : Stranger Things Season 5: EVERYTHING You Need to Know

It's hard to imagine another actress playing Max in Stranger Things, but that's what almost happened.

As Sadie Sink tells it, the producers of the hit Netflix series weren't initially keen on casting her in the show for a specific reason: They thought that she was too "old" even though she was only 14, according to the actress' interview with Fashion.

"I just begged and pleaded with them to give me more material," she said, "so I could show them something fresh."

Of course, the producers relented and set up a chemistry read with Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, which she aced. The next thing Sadie knew, she was starring in season two as the hardened new kid in Hawkins.

It's a surreal experience for Fear Street the star, who is still adjusting to life in the limelight. "It's such a weird and specific situation that the Strangers Things cast and I are all in," she explained, "because the world knows who our characters are but we're still trying to figure out who we are as people."