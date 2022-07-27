Is Gaten Matarazzo Related to The Princess Diaries’ Heather Matarazzo? See Her Hilarious Response

Watch : Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reacts to Dustin vs. Mr. Wheeler

Forget the upside down—this one is pretty straight forward: Princess Diaries alum Heather Matarazzo is not related to Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.



Due to the actors having the same last name—and making a name for themselves in the same industry, of course—fans have naturally wondered if the two were related. Adding to the confusion, Gaten's mom is also coincidentally named Heather Matarazzo, so the assumption is not truly all that far-fetched.



However, in a TikTok shared by Heather on July 26, the actress made it clear that is not the case. Her video was stitched with another posted by a user asking, "Why is no one talking about this," as he Googled the two stars. And to this, the actress simply shook her head no. In her caption for the clip, Heather also wrote, "I adore #gatenmatarazzo but he is NOT my son."



Following the actress' post, fans couldn't get over the possible connection between Lilly Moscovitz and Dustin Henderson.