Watch Abby Lee Miller Pitch Herself for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Abby Lee Miller is ready for her next role: Real Housewife.

More specifically, the Dance Moms star is hoping to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—so much so that she made her case in an 8-minute YouTube video shared on July 26.

Misleadingly titled to make it seem like she's already been cast, the video starts with Abby addressing "rumors" that she's joining the show. It goes without saying that said rumors are unsubstantiated—after all, many of them can be traced back to Bravo fan/meme accounts—but as Abby explains, she's ready to get the actual conversation rolling.

"Andy Cohen, call me. You have my number," she said, reflecting on a past Watch What Happens Live appearance. "I sat on the couch before."

And now she's eager to return to the Clubhouse with a diamond in hand. Added the reality TV alum, "I am ready to sign on the dotted line, especially if this comes with a husband."