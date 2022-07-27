Soccer Star Hope Solo Pleads Guilty to Driving Intoxicated with Her Kids

Nearly four months after Hope Solo was arrested for driving while impaired, the former United States Women's National Team goalkeeper has entered a plea.
On July 25, the soccer star, 40, pleaded guilty to driving while impaired while her 2-year-old twins, Lozen and Vittorio Stephens, were asleep in the backseat, Winston-Salem Journal reported, citing the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.
Per the outlet, Solo was also charged with misdemeanor child abuse and resisting a public officer, however, her lawyer, Chris Clifton, said those charges were voluntarily dismissed.
According to the Winston Salem-Journal, Forsyth District Judge Victoria Roemer gave the World Cup champion a suspended sentence of 24 months and an active sentence of 30 days, which she was given credit for with the time she spent in a rehabilitation facility.
Additionally, the outlet reports that the judge also ordered Solo to pay $2,500 in fines and $600 for the cost of the lab tests. She will also have to undergo a substance abuse assessment, complete all suggested treatments and surrender her driver's license.
Solo was arrested on March 31 in North Carolina on charges of impaired driving, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the athlete—who shares twins with husband Jerramy Stevens—had "two children in the vehicle with her" at the time of her offense.
Following her guilty plea, Solo released a statement, sharing that "it's been a long road," but she is "slowly coming back from taking time off."
"I pride myself in motherhood and what my husband and I have done day in and day out for over two years throughout the pandemic with two-year old twins," she wrote in the July 25 Instagram post. "While I'm proud of us, it was incredibly hard and I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life."
Solo added that she knows how "destructive" alcohol has been in her life, but said, "The upside of making a mistake this big is that hard lessons are learned quickly."
The two-time Olympic gold medalist then thanked her family, friends, fans and attorneys for supporting her through this ordeal.
"I continue to be a student of the greatest school called life and I will continue to learn and grow from these experiences," Solo concluded. "I will continue to gain empathy, knowledge, and stories to share. I consider this a gift to pass it on to others because pain shared is pain lessened."