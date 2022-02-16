Erin Jackson and Other Athletes Who Made History at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Records were broken and history was made at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

On Feb. 13, Erin Jackson became the first Black woman to win a medal for speedskating—taking home Olympic gold. The 29-year-old Ocala, Fla. athlete's win in the women's 500-meter race, with a time of 37.04 seconds, also marked the first individual speedskating medal for the United States since 2010 and the first time a Team USA female athlete has won that event since 1994.

"I just hope it sparks something," Jackson told NBC's Today show, "like maybe a young Black girl saw my race or something and she's like, "Oh, well, maybe I should try this." I think that would be amazing. Even if it's just one person, getting someone else out there to skate with me."

And Team USA can also be especially proud of Jessie Diggins. On Feb. 8, the 30-year-old skier won the bronze medal in the women's individual cross-country skiing final, marking the first time a U.S. athlete has won a medal in the Olympic event.