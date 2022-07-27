Is Gaten Matarazzo Related to The Princess Diaries’ Heather Matarazzo? See Her Hilarious Response

After a TikTok user posed the question of "why no one was talking" about a possible relation between Princess Diaries alum Heather Matarazzo and actor Gaten Matarazzo, the actress answered.

By Kisha Forde Jul 27, 2022 6:25 PMTags
CelebritiesStranger Things
Watch: Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Reacts to Dustin vs. Mr. Wheeler

Forget the upside down—this one is pretty straight forward: Princess Diaries alum Heather Matarazzo is not related to Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo.
 
Due to the actors having the same last name—and making a name for themselves in the same industry, of course—fans have naturally wondered if the two were related. Adding to the confusion, Gaten's mom is also coincidentally named Heather Matarazzo, so the assumption is not truly all that far-fetched.
 
However, in a TikTok shared by Heather on July 26, the actress made it clear that is not the case. Her video was stitched with another posted by a user asking, "Why is no one talking about this," as he Googled the two stars. And to this, the actress simply shook her head no. In her caption for the clip, Heather also wrote, "I adore #gatenmatarazzo but he is NOT my son."
 
Following the actress' post, fans couldn't get over the possible connection between Lilly Moscovitz and Dustin Henderson.

photos
Stranger Things Kids Through the Years

"This is beyond iconic," one user wrote. Another commented, "Not gonna lie, I was bummed when I googled the truth after I saw the original TikTok." A third added, "Congrats on your new son!"
 

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

3

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

But this isn't the first time a Matarazzo has cleared the air about the family tree. The Stranger Things star also made the distinct difference between the actress and his mom in a 2017 interview with Wired. As Gaten put it, "There's an actress named Heather Matarazzo and everyone's like, ‘Is that his mother?' and I'm like, ‘No.'"

Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Break Up Again

2

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

3

See Tristan Thompson Reunite With “Princess” True After Trip to Greece

4

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

5

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

Latest News

Is Heather Matarazzo Related to Gaten Matarazzo? See Her Response

Exclusive

Reese Witherspoon Says Surface Has Big Little Lies Vibes

Nicole Shanahan Responds to Allegation She Had Affair With Elon Musk

Exclusive

USA's Snake in the Grass Puts a Twist on Survivor

Glee' Harry Shum Jr. Is Scrubbing in for Grey's Anatomy

Exclusive

Watch JoJo Siwa Head to Boot Camp in This JoJo Goes Sneak Peek

The 18 Best Christmas in July Beauty Deals: $10 Buys from Tarte & More