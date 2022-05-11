Why The Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo Feels “Cast Aside” After Years of Acting

Watch : Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind

Fans are showering Heather Matarazzo with words of support after the actress opened up about her current frustrations.



On May 10, the Princess Diaries alum shared her sincere thoughts about feeling "cast aside" in a series of tweets, referring to her acting career. "I have hit my limit with Life today," she wrote. "I have hit my limit with whatever games the Universe is playing. I am done. I am tired. I truly feel at a f--king loss."



She continued, "I feel at a loss because I feel I have done THE WORK, for a long time, with no complaint. I have taken the disappointments, the rejections, etc., and maintained that rejection is redirection. I have had continual FAITH in the Universe, but today, something broke. I feel cast aside."



Noting that she "normally just keeps these feelings" to herself, Matarazzo—whose credits include roles in Welcome to the Dollhouse, The Princess Diaries and Scream 3—shared, "I've given my life to acting for over 30 years and am done struggling just to survive. I just need a win. A life-changing win. Cause this ain't it."