Constance Wu Returns to Instagram After Being "Off the Grid" for Years

Watch : Constance Wu Returns to Instagram & Talks Going "Off the Grid"

Fresh off an Instagram hiatus.

After stepping away from the spotlight for several years to focus on her mental health, Constance Wu got back on the 'gram to reflect on what she called a "wonderful experience and an incredible film."

"While I was off the grid recovering, I took a little break from my acting career. But during that time I did do a couple select small projects with people I love and trusted," she began her Instagram message on July 25. "I Was a Simple Man was one of those projects."

Constance, 40, shared that the film—which is now available for streaming on Criterion—premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, but she didn't promote it to her fans as she "wasn't on social media back when it came out."

"But now that I'm back on here for a bit, wanted to share this beautiful film by my dear friend @makotoyogi who I love and admire very much," she continued, tagging director Christoper Makoto Yogi. "Loved the cast and crew and heart of this experience."