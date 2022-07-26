Garrett Hedlund Bonds With His and Emma Roberts’ Baby Rhodes in Rare Photo

Watch : Emma Roberts & Garrett Hedlund Split 1 Year After Welcoming Baby

Baby Rhodes is living the hakuna-matata life.

It looks like Garrett Hedlund is teaching his son all about the Lion King. The actor shared a rare new pic of him and his 18-month-old son—who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Roberts—in a shop that had animal figurines. He held the tiny tot over his head, resembling the famous scene with Simba in the film.

"A Very 'Simba-bolic' moment," Garrett wrote on his July 26 post. "'Meet the BASS PRO SHOP BUFFALO....Daddies Spirit Animal."

Since the parents welcomed Rhodes back in December 2020, the two have shared minimal photos of him with the public.