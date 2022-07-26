The A League of Their Own Trailer Gives a Glimpse of the Racial Divide

Batter up!
The new trailer for Prime Video's A League of Their Own dropped July 26, and it's a heavy hitter. In the preview, the girls travel to the Rockford Peaches tryouts in the hopes of nabbing a spot on one of the first All-American Girls Professional Baseball League teams.
For Carson Shaw, played by Abbi Jacobson, this means jumping onto a moving train, even though she's told by a conductor that she's too late. "Sir," she yells, throwing her suitcase on board, "let it happen!"
When it comes to the actual tryouts, Max (Chanté Adams) is turned away because she's Black, even though she has an impressive overhand, which reaches the bleachers. She ends up getting a spot as the pitcher for the men's team, but this means she has to work in the factory.
"Max, can you light 50 pounds? Are you willing to get the s--t burned out of your hands?" the factory manager asks her, to which she says, "Yes! And, I guess so."
Back on the women's team, they're facing a different kind of challenge: Getting people's attention. The Peaches coach Casey "Dove" Porter (Nick Offerman) suggests, "You want the game to be more exciting? Shorten the skirts."
The girls do what it takes to make the team work, because, as Carson says, "This is our one shot!"
The trailer also gave a glimpse at the same-sex relationships that form between the players, with one scene showing Carson holding hands with another woman. This is one of the biggest differences from Penny Marshall's 1992 movie, which only hinted at these romances.
Fans of the original can see how the series tackles these topics when A League of Their Own premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video.