Exclusive

Watch Amandla Stenberg Confront Their Hunger Games Killer Jack Quaid at Comic-Con

A decade after their dramatic Hunger Games death, Amandla Stenberg has told Jack Quaid they forgives him for his murderous deed. Watch the hilarious—and oddly cathartic—clip here.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 25, 2022 10:50 PMTags
Watch: Amandla Stenberg Forgives Jack Quaid for "Hunger Games" Death

Amandla Stenberg forgives, but they never forget. 

The actress, who played Rue in 2012's The Hunger Games, finally confronted Jack Quaid, who played Marvel in the film, in an exclusive E! News video from Comic-Con 2022

For those who don't remember—or those who would just rather forget—Marvel accidentally killed 12-year-old Rue while attempting to stab Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) in the franchise's first film.

Now, more than a decade after its initial release, Amandla addressed the man responsible for their cinematic demise.

"Hello, Jack. It's been so many years," Amandla said in the video. "It's taken me time to recover. Sometimes I still get a jabbing pain through my abdomen and I'm reminded of the time you murdered me. But we all have our faults and I forgive you."

A clearly stunned Jack dropped to his knees and shouted "Yes!" upon Amandla's reveal.  

"Yes, oh my gosh. Thank you for letting this happen," Jack said. "Oh my god, people were spitting on me in the streets for years!"

Hey everybody, we can stop spitting on Jack!

photos
Comic-Con 2022: Star Sightings

After taking a few seconds to process, Jack joked, "I'm getting emotional, everybody move on. I'll recover eventually."

We're not sure if we will.

Amandla is soon to be seen alongside Pete Davidson in Bodies Bodies Bodies, opening in theaters August 5, and it was just announced that they are set to star in the Star Wars series The Acolyte for Disney+.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb

Jack, meanwhile, stars on Prime Video's superhero smash hit The Boys and lends his voice to Paramount+'s animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks

So, we always knew that Amandla and Jack had moved on professionally. But the knowledge that Rue and Marvel have moved on, as well? 

We'd volunteer as tribute for that news any day.

 

Trending Stories

1

Titanic Actor David Warner Dead at 80

2

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

3

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner

4

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie's 13th Birthday

5

Sharna Burgess Details "Scary" C-Section After Welcoming Baby Zane

Latest News

Kate Moss Explains Why She Wanted to Testify in Johnny Depp Trial

Love Island: Get Shady With These Sunglasses From the Show

Exclusive

Watch Amandla Stenberg Confront Hunger Games Killer Jack Quaid

Why Fans Think Chase Hudson Is Shading Ex Charli D’Amelio in New Song

Target Summer Clothing Sale: Snag $9 Dresses, $5 Tees & More Deals

Exclusive

Jacob Batalon Weighs in on Theories About His Spider-Man Future

Exclusive

How Jameela Jamil Says She-Hulk Role Has Revolutionize Her Life