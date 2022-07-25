Inside Jennifer Lopez's "Emotional" Birthday Celebration With Ben Affleck

Bienvenue to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Parisian vacation.
After tying the knot in a groovy Elvis Presley inspired Vegas ceremony on July 16, the couple jetted off to the City of Love to celebrate their love.
But that's not the only special occasion Jennifer and Ben are celebrating. On July 24, the Hustlers star rang in her 53rd birthday, which she commemorated with her husband with a romantic dinner at the Eiffel Tower's La Girafe.
Though her child Emme, 14, and his kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, are abroad with them, for the big night, "It was just the two of them," an eyewitness told E! News. "They were seated in a private back corner surrounded by beautiful greenery and a balloon at the table."
Emotions proved to run high for the pair during the intimate dinner, "at one point Ben teared up and began to cry," the insider noted. "J.Lo was very loving and cradled his face. She held him and kissed his forehead stroking his cheek. Soon he was smiling again and laughing."
At the end of the meal, a birthday cake with sparklers to help the duo get loud.
"J.Lo got up and danced around holding her sparkler as Ben filmed her," the eyewitness added. "They were both grinning and very happy. She twirled around and was having an amazing time."