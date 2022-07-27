Train's Pat Monahan Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Priceless AM Gold Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Pat Monahan is ready to play that song, the one that makes Train fans go all night long.
This summer, the rock band known for huge hits like "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Calling All Angels" is hitting the road as part of the AM Gold tour, where they'll delight fans with their biggest hits from their nearly 30-year career.
"How could I ever get tired of somebody singing along with me?" lead singer Pat exclusively shared with E! News when describing Train's set list. "I dreamed of it as a kid so we finish every night—and have for 20 years—with ‘Drops of Jupiter.' It's a happy and sad moment because everyone knows that it's over, but it's also the most coming together moment for all of us."
After enjoying supporting acts including Jewel and Blues Traveler, fans are treated to a few collaborations, which may catch some concertgoers by surprise. During each set, John Popper joins Train for a cover of a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classic. As for Jewel, she keeps the dance party going with some ABBA.
"I had this idea that we would do this mash up of ‘Dancing Queen' and ‘Listen to the Music' by Doobie Brothers," Pat shared. "It goes over so well because no one's expecting Train to do ‘Dancing Queen', but with Jewel, it makes a lot of sense and it's a big hit."
Formed in San Francisco back in 1993, Train continues to expand its fan base thanks to their wide range of music, like their ninth studio album, AM Gold, featuring a collaboration with Sofía Reyes.
"Whenever I tell people who I would love to do some work with, they get surprised," he shared before dropping J. Cole and King George's names. "Doing new things is the only way to keep going really."
For now, Pat is savoring all of the summer nights under the stars at amphitheaters across the country. Keep reading to learn more behind-the-scenes secrets from the tour. Plus, find out when they are coming to your city here.
Want more insider access? Here's how Jewel follows her heart and intuition to create a unique concert experience. Plus, LeAnn Rimes celebrates 25 years of music on her latest tour.