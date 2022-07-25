Sharna Burgess Details "Scary" C-Section Experience After Welcoming Baby Zane With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess is opening up about the realities of giving birth.
The Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Zane, with Brian Austin Green in late June. Ahead of her son's one-month milestone, Sharna detailed the "scary" events that took place when she went into labor.
"I didn't expect a C section," Sharna revealed in a July 25 Instagram post. "I didn't necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go-with-the-flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option."
Although the professional dancer's baby boy "arrived healthy and happy," she explained, "our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn't dilating enough."
She continued, "In the moment it was scary, s--t even on the table it was scary."
However, Sharna admitted that her postpartum journey proved to be a lot more challenging than she anticipated.
"What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section," she described. "In total transparency, I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards."
Between the healing of the incision and the swelling, Sharna said, "I looked and thought, 'wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s--t.'"
Despite the feelings she had towards her body, Sharna decided to view things in a more positive light.
"I grew a life inside me," she expressed. "That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I've experienced."
The first-time mom thanked Frida Mom, a company that creates products for babies and moms, for making the healing process a lot easier to manage.
As she put it, "The spray bottle, the ice packs, the pads, the support belt, the scar patches and OMG their underwear! You don't understand how important the right underwear is until you are postpartum.. trust me. I've been living in their briefs because they are so fricken comfy and better than any others out there."
Sharna concluded her candid post with an inspiring message to her fans.
"Women, we are incredible, remember that when you're crying peeing for the first time, or unable to physically get yourself out of bed," she reminded. "It's painful and emotional but it's beautiful and man… is it worth every single second."