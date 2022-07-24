Kesha Showcases Sexy Black Latex Look at Comic-Con 2022

Kesha stepped out in a daring, vampy style as she promoted her new ghost-hunting series at San Diego Comic-Con.

All eyes were on Kesha as she showcased a sexy and daring style at San Diego Comic-Con.

On July 23, the 35-year-old spoke at a panel for her new ghost-hunting series, Conjuring Kesha, wearing a sexy, black latex cut-out corset-like top and matching pants and sandals. She wore her hair styled in a high ponytail and two long braids and completed her vampy look with thick winged eyeliner and silver jewelry.

Kesha was joined at the event by rappers Big Freedia and GaTa, who also appear on the show.

But first, lemme take a bathroom selfie: The pop star shared a video of herself on Instagram Story, writing, "Feeling like a bad biiiiiitch in this conference room bathroom."

Kesha also shared a clip of herself on the red carpet. "ANIMALS IM SO F--KIN HAPPY," she wrote. "I LOVE THIS SHOW...THANK YOU FOR ALL THE STREAMS AND LOVE."

Conjuring Kesha premiered on Discovery+ on July 8 and sees the singer traveling the United States to explore mysterious and allegedly paranormal hotspots.

photos
Ghost-Hunting Shows Ranked

See photos of Kesha and other stars at Comic-Con:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kesha

The singer arrives at the panel for her Discovery+ ghost-hunting series Conjuring Kesha.

Instagram / Kesha
Kesha

The singer takes a bathroom selfie before her Conjuring Kesha panel.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Pratt

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor is all smiles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress poses for a pic.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kathryn Newton and Evangeline Lilly

The two appear onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Maria Bakalova

The Bodies Bodies Bodies and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actress poses for a pic.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor attends Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con bash at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cobie Smulders

The Marvel actress takes the stage.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Tatiana Maslany

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star is all smiles.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Jameela Jamil

The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress takes the stage.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images
Chris Pratt & Karen Gillan

The Guardians of the Galaxy stars appear together.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Marvel Event

Performers appear onstage at the Marvel Cinematic Universe panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Winston Duke speak onstage at Marvel's panel.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Cast

Writer Jessica Gao appears with actresses Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kat Coiro, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga and Tatiana Maslany.

Dave Starbuck/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The star showcases a pink style.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Black Adam cast

Aldis Hodge, Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell pose for pics after the Black Adam panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Patrick Stewart

Captain Picard himself walks onstage for the Star Trek Universe panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lucy Liu

The Charlie's Angels actress wows fans at the Shazam: Fury of the Gods panel.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
Frankie Jonas

The youngest JoBro stops by the #IMDboat while in San Diego.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Keanu Reeves

The John Wick star speaks onstage at the BRZRKR panel.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Danai Gurira & Andrew Lincoln

Rick and Michonne attend the Walking Dead panel, where their spin-off is announced.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Zachary Levi

The Shazam star returns to Comic-Con to present the trailer for Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Bill Nye

Our favorite TV scientist promotes his new Peacock series The End is NYE.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Lea Thompson

The Back to the Future actress has fun moderating the Star Trek Universe panel.

Irvin Rivera/Getty Images
Bodies Bodies Bodies Cast

Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Halina Reijn, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha'la Herrold and Amandla Stenberg visit the #IMDboat official portrait studio.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride & Josh McDermitt

The three appear onstage at AMC's The Walking Dead panel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Michael E. Satrazemis, Terry Crews & Danny Ramirez

The three appear at AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead panel.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
Joel Kinnaman

The actor visits the #IMDboat.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Stephen Root, Dolph Lundgren, Tiffany Smith & Robert David

The group appears at the Masters of the Universe: 40 Years panel.

Apple TV+
Severance Cast

Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock appear with director Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson.

photos
View More Photos From Comic-Con 2022: Star Sightings

