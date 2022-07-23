House of the Dragon Stars Dish on GoT Prequel Characters: See Cast in and Out of Costume

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Bow down to your new dragon masters.

The cast of HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, heated up Comic-Con 2022 on July 23 with their anticipated cast panel. The group included Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint and Eve Best.

Also in attendance: George R.R. Martin, the show's co-creator and author of the 2018 novel Fire & Blood that inspired the series and which depicts the history of House Targaryen. The family was first introduced in his A Song of Ice and Fire novels, on which Game of Thrones was based.

House of the Dragon focuses on "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen's ancestors from House Targaryen. The series takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019.