Demi Lovato Says Their Heart “Goes Out” to Shawn Mendes After He Postpones Tour for His Mental Health

Demi Lovato has been in Shawn Mendes' shoes.
In a recent interview, the "Anyone" singer shared why they're rooting for Shawn following his announcement that he's postponing several dates on his Wonder world tour for his mental health.
"My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out," Demi explained during an episode of Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People on Audacy's Mix 104.1. "That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him."
The 29-year-old—who began touring when they were just 15—discussed both the mental and physical toll that performing can have on an artist.
"It's been four years since I've toured and I'm at a different age, I'm at a different place in my life," they said. "Getting in the gym and making sure my stamina is up when I'm singing. There's a lot of preparation that it takes to tour."
Demi is embarking on their first tour in four years when their Holy Fvck concerts kicks off in August. The singer shared that while they've been working closely with their therapist, there's no way to tell how it will go.
"I really think that it's gonna go smoothly but nothing is guaranteed," they said. "So, my heart goes out to Shawn, but also I am still excited for tour and hopefully it goes well."
Shawn shared his plans to postpone his tour on July 8 on Instagram with a lengthy message to his fans. "This breaks my heart to have to say this," he wrote, "but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows."
Explaining that he's always found it "difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he added that his decision to start touring after years off the road was "premature."
"Unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," Shawn added. "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."