Prince George Looks Just Like Dad Prince William in New Photo for His 9th Birthday

Prince George is growing up so fast!
Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a new photo of their son on Instagram ahead of the young royal's 9th birthday—and the resemblance to his father Prince William is uncanny. In the snap, an all grown up Prince George flashes a sweet smile at the camera. His parents captioned their July 21 post, "George is turning 9!" adding a birthday cake and balloon emoji.
The adorable photograph was taken while on holiday in the U.K. earlier this month by his mother Kate. The Duchess has stepped in as the unofficial royal photographer over the last few years, with her frequently getting behind the camera to take snaps of her three kids: George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte and 4-year-old Prince Louis.
Earlier this month, George attended the men's single's final match at Wimbledon with his parents. The outing marked his first ever appearance at the tennis tournament. At the match, he and his parents greeted ball boys and girls and other Wimbledon staff.
When asked why George was not accompanied by his sister, Princess Charlotte, at the event, Kate said, "It's George's treat today," according to The Telegraph. It seems the one-on-one time made for a sweet early birthday celebration with the Duke and Duchess!
Before that, George joined his parents and siblings at his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration in London in June.
As part of the festivities, the royal family headed to Cardiff Castle in Wales, where Kate and William let Charlotte and George check out the show's music setup backstage.
"Cardiff, it's been wonderful to join you this #PlatinumJubilee weekend!" the royals wrote on a June 4 Instagram post. "We had an extra special drum demonstration for George and Charlotte, saw a stunning performance from the Wales Youth Choir for Good and had a sneak peak [sic] at how today's show will come together!"