Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Fan Favorite Lands Role Opposite Christina Hendricks

New cast members were announced for the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Buccaneers, starring Christina Hendricks.

This casting news has us saying gimme, gimme, gimme.

Apple TV+ announced July 21 that Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actor Josh Dylan, as well as Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome and Barney Fishwick, are set to star in the upcoming series The Buccaneers

Dylan will play Lord Richard Marable, described by the streamer as "a repressed English lord who got swept up in a holiday romance with fiery American heiress Conchita [Alisha Boe]." Playing the Lord's brother Lord James Seadown, an "elusive and mysterious" figure, according to Apple TV+, is Fishwick, who previously starred in Living.

Remmers is set to play England's most eligible bachelor Theo, Duke of Tintagel, while Broome will play Guy Thwarte, who Apple TV+ teases is "a charming English playboy and guaranteed adventure for the night."

These dashing young men join previously announced cast member Christina Hendricks, who will play Mrs. St. George, the mother of buccaneers Nan (Kristine Froseth) and Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse).

Mrs. St. George's daughters are just two of the American ladies who join the English society in the 1870s. They're joined in their fun by Conchita, Honoria Marable (Mia Threapleton) and Lizzy (Josie Totah).

But The Buccaneers doesn't seem like your typical British period drama. According to Apple TV+, the series, inspired by Edith Wharton's unfinished novel, sees "a group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers' hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do' is just the beginning."

Downton Abbey could never!

