Emily Ratajkowski Redefines the "Revenge Dress" With Sexy Sporty Look After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT

Emily Ratajkowski's latest style moment would make hearts break.

The supermodel, who recently called it quits with Sebastian Bear-McClard after 4 years of marriage, appeared to be in good spirits in a new TikTok video that showcased her sexy sporty look. In the short video clip, Emily wore a Y2K-inspired outfit that totally redefined the "revenge dress" after a breakup.

For her "8 am fit check," as she cheekily captioned her video, Emily wore an asymmetrical crop top by Edikted that appeared to hold everything together with drawstrings and black low-rise yoga pants. Lime green sneakers, a black purse and aviator sunglasses were the perfect finishing touches.

The My Body author struck a few poses with Mel Ottenberg (Interview Magazine's editor-in-chief), who rocked a classic ensemble: a white muscle tee and denim jeans.

Although Emily has yet to publicly address her split with Sebastian, many fans offered their support in the comments section.