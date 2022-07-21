Amber Heard Officially Files Motion to Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard is not going down without a fight.
On July 21, the Aquaman actress filed to appeal the verdict in her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement to E! News. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
In response, a rep for Depp told E! News, "The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand."
Heard's filing comes nearly two months after a Virginia jury ruled that she had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."
Although she never mentioned the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by name in the essay, Depp's attorneys argued in court documents obtained by E! News in March 2019 that Heard concocted the story in hopes of generating "positive publicity" and to "advance her career."
Depp was originally awarded $15 million in damages, however, punitive damages were later reduced by Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate to the state's $350,000 legal limit, making the total damages awarded almost $10.4 million.
Heard, who filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp over an alleged "online smear campaign," was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.
The Drive Angry actress' appeal comes eight days after Judge Azcarate denied her request for a mistrial in the defamation case after Heard and her legal team alleged that a juror served on the jury without being summoned.
In an order obtained by E! News July 13, the judge cited that there has been "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" that merits a mistrial. Additionally, Judge Azcarate stated in her decision that the juror in question was "vetted by the Court on the record and met the statutory requirements for service" and was interrogated and approved by both Depp and Heard's legal teams before the trial began.
"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated, and reached a verdict," the docs read. "The only evidence before this Court is that this juror and all jurors followed their oaths, the Court's instructions, and orders. This Court is bound by the competent decision of the jury."