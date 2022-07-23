Everything We Know About Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Watch : "Pretty Little Liars" Cast's 'Bittersweet' Goodbye

Got a secret, can you keep it?

The Pretty Little Liars franchise returns with the upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. But in this show, executive produced and written by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, there's a new group of girls being haunted by a masked Assailant.

It's basically the same premise as the original, but it's set in a different city and sees the girls making up for the sins of their mothers. It also promises to be scarier than its predecessor, with HBO Max describing it as a "dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama."

And they're not kidding. The first trailer for Original Sin teased a character's death at—wait for it—a school dance. "One down," a text to Imogen (Bailee Madison). "Five to go. -A"

Want to watch the madness? Here's what you need to know: The first three episodes premiere Friday, July 28, with the following two released on Aug. 4 and 11. For the grand finale, the last three episodes will drop on Aug. 18.